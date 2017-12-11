FHP: Woman crossing street killed Saturday

A pedestrian crossing South 14th Street at Fir Street in Fernandina Beach Saturday evening was killed when she was reportedly struck by a Jeep.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Ethel Lovett, 76, was near the intersection and attempting to cross from the west side to the east side of South 14th Street about 5:48 p.m. when she was struck by a black Jeep Wrangler being driven northbound by Norma Maddox, 52, of Elko, Ga.

Lovett was taken to Baptist Medical Center Nassau, "where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival," according to the FHP news release.