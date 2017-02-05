Fernandina Beach police still seek leads on 2016 homicide

It has been a year since Fernandina Beach police officers found Johnell Richo dead outside of his home on Gum Street, and police are still seeking people who may have knowledge relating to the homicide investigation.

Richo was found dead outside of his home during the early morning hours of May 2, 2016, after the Fernandina Beach Police Department responded to reports of gunshots in the area.

“The investigation has been hampered since the beginning with some misinformation and some inability to connect all the dots as we would like, but that hasn’t stopped us from working very diligently to move toward a situation where we can make an arrest, and that’s our hope,” Police Chief Jim Hurley said in an interview last week. “We have been constantly dealing with people that we believe have information about the investigation, about relationships, about who said what and when to whom, who may be involved, who may have knowledge. … We’ve had discussions with people who give us general overviews of a conversation that happened in this location, or a conversation that happened over here, or a conversation that happened by phone, and all these things, but they’re not always willing to give us a statement to that effect. They’re not willing to identify who said what, who was in the room, all of those things that are critical if you’re going to go forward.”

Hurley added that FBPD has “met frequently and at length” with members of Richo’s family, community leaders and the State Attorney’s Office.

“This is a very tenuous thing. The State Attorney’s Office, at this point, is not willing to go forward. They would like us to tighten this case up,” the police chief said. “They want us to uncover a few things that are not clear (and) they want us to tighten the case up so that it’s more prosecutable. Eliminate controversy, eliminate some conflict, that’s what we’re trying to do, and as time goes on, those kinds of things are easier to accomplish.”

Capt. David Bishop added in an interview last week that FBPD is “moving forward as much as we can.”

“We need more people to tell us (what happened) than talk to each other on the street. We need cooperation. Some people are cooperating, but we need more cooperation from the community as a whole because there’s somebody out there that knows more information. I think that they owe it to Mrs. Richo and her family, and they need to come forward,” he said. “It’s a close-knit community over there. A lot of people know everybody over there, and everybody knows the Richo family. They should come forward for the sake of Mrs. Richo.”

Richo’s wife, Robbie Richo, said in a phone interview Friday that she was “confident that this case will be solved.”

“Someone out there knows something. They’re just not saying anything right now,” Robbie Richo said. “I believe it’s going to be solved soon. I don’t know when, and I don’t know how, but I believe that God is going to make this come to fruition.”

Hurley said the FBPD is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for Johnell Richo’s homicide. The Police Department can be reached at 277-7342.