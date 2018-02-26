Fernandina Beach could get $1.5 million in fed funds for dock

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced on Friday that Florida will receive a Boating Infrastructure Grant of $2,091,648, and most of that federal money, $1.5 million, could come to Fernandina Beach. The rest could go to the city of Marco Island for new floating docks at Rose Marina.

According to a list of projects at www.wsfrprograms.fws.gov:

“The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission proposes to work with the City of Fernandina Beach to expand their capacity for transient docking facilities at their municipal marina. The City of Fernandina Beach proposes to add 368 feet of heavy duty floating attenuator that will itself provide 736 feet of dockage for megayachts and other large vessels. Additionally, 757 feet of floating dock will be added behind the attenuator that will provide an additional 1,136 feet of side-tie dockage for transient boaters for a total of 1,872 feet of additional transient dockage between the attenuator and the floating docks. Also provided will be state-of-the-art utilities and accessibility based on the United States Access Board’s accessibility guidelines. New floating bathroom and shower facilities (nine suites each providing a shower, sink and toilet) would be provided centrally to the marina and serve the new transient docks and existing side-tie dockage."

"Federal Funds requested: $1,500,000; Non-Federal Match: $1,585,695; Total: $3,085,695.”

Despite the good news, City Manager Dale Martin expressed caution Monday, mentioning two major hurdles that have to be overcome before the grant money can be spent: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers must move the federal channel in the Amelia River 100 feet west of its current location, and the Fernandina Beach City Commission must fund the city’s half of the project.

“Unfortunately in order to move forward, it requires the Corps to move the channel,” Martin said, adding that as part of the city’s vision of moving the Fernandina Harbor Marina north, it will have to find $1,585,695 to match the grant.

“If the city wants to make a commitment to that amount, that’s a discussion we’ll be having. … In all likelihood, it would require a bond to be issued,” Martin said.

“The city approved the (BIG) application in July. That time is now here.”

Martin wrote in an email, “The bulk of the project application was prepared by Mr. Rob Semmes of Advanced Technologies and Management (ATM).”

The grant for Fernandina Beach is part of $14 million in BIG funds awarded nationwide, according to the news release.

“Funding for the BIG program comes from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service BIG program provides funding through excise and other taxes on certain fishing and boating equipment and gasoline to support dedicated boat tie-up facilities and associated amenities to help Americans enjoy the nation’s waters,” according to the release.