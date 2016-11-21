FEMA Disaster Recover Center closing permanently

Mon, 11/21/2016 - 5:45pm Fernandina1
The FEMA DRC at the Peck Center will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22

According to a news release received on Monday from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Disaster Recovery Center set up at the Peck Center in Fernandina Beach after Hurricane Matthew will close permanently as of Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m.

The DRC is located at 516 South 10th Street. Hurricane Matthew survivors who have not yet registered for FEMA aid can do so online at disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.

