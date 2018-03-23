FDOT lane closure schedule for Nassau County

Fri, 03/23/2018 - 4:16pm Fernandina

The Florida Department of Transportation’s scheduled lane closures for Nassau County as of Friday, March 23:

Blackrock Road at State Road A1A: Nighttime lane closures Friday, March 23 through Monday, March 26 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for road work.

State Road A1A from Miner Road to Amelia Concourse: Nighttime lane closure Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for traffic signal work.

I-95: Daytime closure from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday southbound near the Nassau County line and Georgia State line for Gateway sign and guardrail construction.

Barnwell Road at State Road A1A: Nighttime lane closures Sunday, March 25 through Friday, March 30 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for road work.

The weekly lane closure report is located at www.NFLRoads.com/TrafficReport

