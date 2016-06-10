Evacuation and shelters - updated

The shelter at Yulee High School is open and is taking pets that are caged/crated.

Per the Nassau County Emergency Management office:

"Many residents are asking when they might be able to return to their homes on the Island. That, according to Estep, will depend upon a number of factors; the severity of the storm, any structural damage to the Shave Bridge and the amount of debris field that will have to be removed before first responders can safely cross the bridge to conduct emergency operations, including search and rescue. Estep says that may be days, not hours.



"Planning now has begun at Nassau County Emergency Management for post-storm impact. Resources are being secured for distribution as soon as possible after storm debris has been cleared to allow residents to safely travel on our roadways. Times and places of distribution will be announced via the news media, social media and on our Facebook page Nassau EM."



You can also follow alerts, announcements, information and updates on our twitter account @nassauem.

SHELTERS

• Callahan Intermediate School - 34586 Ball Park Rd., Callahan

• Callahan Middle School – 450121 Old Dixie Hwy., Callahan (Pet-Friendly)

• Bryceville Elementary School - 6504 Church Ave., Hilliard

• Hilliard Elementary School - 27568 Ohio St., Hilliard

• Hilliard Middle-Senior High School – 1 Flashes Ave., Hilliard (Special needs shelter).

Director of Emergency Management Billy Estep urged residents and visitors to evacuate as soon as possible if they are able to and added that the evacuation could have a “potential impact” on about 40,000 residents based upon the evacuation zones activated.

“Citizens who are in a position to go (and evacuate), go today till tomorrow. The roads are already starting to pack up locally. The weather is only going to start getting worse, so the travel time is going to be longer and long. … Now is the time to go,” Estep said in an interview.

Nassau County schools have been closed and shelters will be available starting 6 a.m. Thursday at Bryceville Elementary, Callahan Elementary and Callahan High schools and at Hilliard Intermediate and Hilliard Elementary schools. Hilliard Elementary will offer special-needs services, according to Estep. More shelter information is available on the county’s website at nassaucountyfl.com.

“(I want) to reiterate to the citizens on the island (that) once the bridges are closed, the island is shut off. That also means all essential services (and) all public safety services are coming off the island also because if it’s not safe for the citizens, it’s not safe for our first responders."