Emergency bridge loan program activated to aid businesses impacted by Hurricane Matthew

Florida businesses impacted by Hurricane Matthew may now apply for short-term, interest-free loans through the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, according to a news release.

Activated today by Governor Rick Scott, the bridge loan program helps bridge the gap for small businesses between the time impact occurs until other resources are available, including insurance claims or federal assistance. The deadline to apply is Nov. 11.

Under the program, eligible small businesses in all 67 Florida counties with two to 100 employees may apply for loans for up to $25,000 for 90 or 180 day terms. To be eligible, a business must have been established prior to Oct. 3, and demonstrate economic or physical damage as a result of Hurricane Matthew.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity administers the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program. Governor Scott has allocated $10 million for the program.

Small businesses that have incurred losses due to Hurricane Matthew are asked to complete a Business Damage Assessment Survey. The survey will help the State Emergency Response Team determine the needs and level of assistance for impacted businesses. To take the survey, please visit www.flvbeoc.org.

As part of its service offering, Florida SBDC professionally certified consultants and disaster specialists are available to provide confidential, no-cost consulting to help affected businesses prepare disaster loan applications and with other post-disaster challenges.

For more information, and to submit an application, please visit www.floridadisasterloan.org .

For questions about the Emergency Bridge Loan Program and how the Florida SBDC can help, please contact Florida SBDC Network Disaster Coordinator Gerry Goldstein at (850) 898-3489 or Gerry.Goldstein@FloridaSBDC.org.