Early morning stabbing leaves man critically wounded

A man was critically wounded after an argument turned violent Monday morning outside of a home in the 800 block of Tarpon Avenue in Fernandina Beach, according to a news release from Fernandina Beach Police Chief James Hurley.

Thomas Clyde Erdmann, 19, was taken to University of Florida Health Jacksonville to be treated for multiple stab wounds, according to the release. Hurley added in a phone interview that as of noon Monday, the victim was alive but in critical condition.

“Fernandina Beach Police and Fire Department personnel responded to the scene at approximately 3:25 a.m. this morning and located the victim inside the residence covered in blood and in great distress. Responding officers learned that the offender was known to the victim, and officers provided identifying information to responding officers from our agency and the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office,” the release states. “Subsequently, Nassau County deputies observed and stopped a vehicle attempting to leave the area and located a suspect inside the car. The suspect is currently in custody while this investigation continues.”

FBPD Capt. David Bishop said in an interview Monday morning that FBPD and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were investigating multiple scenes in the area. At the time of the interview and the release, no suspect information had been given, as the incident is still being investigated.

