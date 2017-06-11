Early morning fire on South Fletcher Avenue

An early morning residential structure fire at 1088 South Fletcher Avenue in Fernandina Beach on Monday resulted in the home being a total loss, according to a news release from the city’s public information officer.

Multiple units from Fernandina Beach Fire Department and Nassau County Fire-Rescue responded to the early morning fire, according to the release.

The house is owned by Timothy Elliott of Alexandria, Va., according to the Nassau County Property Appraiser’s website.

A call was placed to 911 dispatchers at 2:33 a.m. by an individual stating that there was smoke coming from the east side of South Fletcher Avenue, but they didn’t see any flames. Upon arrival of the first fire apparatus from Fernandina Beach, firefighters discovered heavy fire venting from windows on the side of the home.

Firefighters entered the structure with hand lines and made their way to the fire where they encountered heavy smoke and fire conditions, and were forced to back out of the structure due to the floor collapsing into the lower level of the home. It took fire crews one hour to get the blaze under control. The fire was completely extinguished at 4:20 a.m.

No occupants or firefighters were injured due to the fire. South Fletcher Avenue was closed to through traffic while the blaze was being brought under control, and was reopened at 7:35 a.m. The structure was a total loss. An investigator from the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office was requested, but the fire does not appear to be of a suspicious nature, according to the release. Investigations are being hindered due to the stability of the structure’s walls, and the partial collapse of the floor.