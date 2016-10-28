Disaster Unemployment Assistance, legal aid extended to Nassau

Gov. Rick Scott announced Friday that the federal government has expanded Disaster Unemployment Assistance for residents of Nassau and Seminole counties who have lost jobs as a result of severe storms and flooding during Hurricane Matthew, according to a news release.

In a separate announcement Tuesday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said free legal aid is available for eligible low-income survivors in the 17 counties affected by both hurricanes Hermine and Matthew, including Nassau County.

On Oct. 17, the federal government approved a limited part of Scott’s request for a major disaster declaration for Flagler, St. Johns, Volusia and Putnam counties, allowing the use of Disaster Unemployment Assistance funds for individuals affected by the storm. The declaration has since been expanded to include Brevard, Indian River, Duval, Nassau and Seminole counties.

Federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, assists individuals who become unemployed as a direct result of a federally declared disaster and who do not qualify for regular re-employment assistance benefits. The program also covers self-employed individuals, owners of farms and ranches, farm and ranch workers, as well as fishers and others who are not normally covered by state re-employment assistance benefits.

The deadline for Disaster Unemployment applications varies by county:

• Nov. 18: Flagler, St. John, Volusia and Putnam

• Nov. 21: Indian River and Brevard

• Nov. 23: Duval

• Nov. 28: Nassau and Seminole

Applicants must be legal U.S. residents and must have been working in or residing in the counties listed above. The individual must:

• Have become unemployed as a direct result of the disaster;

• Be unable to reach the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster;

• Have been scheduled to begin work and does not have a job or is unable to reach the job as a direct result of the disaster;

• Have become the major support for a household because the head of the household has died as a direct result of the disaster; or

• Be unable to work because of an injury caused directly by the disaster.

To file a Disaster Unemployment claim, call (800) 681-8102 or go to https://connect.myflorida.com/Claimant/Core/Login.ASPX.

Legal assistance

Free legal assistance is available to eligible low-income survivors in the 17 counties affected by hurricanes Hermine and Matthew, including Nassau County, according to a FEMA news release.

This service is a partnership among The Florida Bar, The Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division and FEMA. Examples of the legal assistance available include:

• Assistance with securing FEMA and other benefits available to disaster survivors;

• Assistance with life, medical and property insurance claims;

• Help with home repair contracts and contractors;

• Replacement of wills and other important legal documents destroyed in the disaster;

• Assistance with consumer protection matters, remedies and procedures;

• Counseling on mortgage-foreclosure problems;

• Counseling on landlord/tenant problems.

Survivors may call the legal assistance hotline at (866) 550-2929, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Those who qualify for assistance will be matched with Florida lawyers who have volunteered to provide free, limited legal help. Although consultations with attorneys are confidential, survivors should be aware that there are some limitations on disaster legal services.

For example, assistance is not available for cases that will produce a fee (i.e., those cases where fees are paid as part of the settlement by the court). Such cases are passed to a lawyer referral service.

Other entities providing free legal aid are:

• National Disaster Legal Aid Online (DisasterLegalAid.org);

• Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida Inc. (800-405-1417);

• Three Rivers Legal Services Inc. (1-866-256-8091).

For more information on Florida’s disaster recovery visit fema.gov/disaster/4280, fema.gov/disaster/4283, twitter.com/femaregion4, facebook.com/FEMA, and fema.gov/blog, floridadisaster.org or #FLRecovers. For imagery, video, graphics and releases, see fema.gov/Hurricane-Matthew.