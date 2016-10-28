Disaster Unemployment Assistance extended to Nassau, other counties

Gov. Rick Scott announced Friday that the federal government has expanded Disaster Unemployment Assistance for residents of Nassau and Seminole counties who have lost jobs as a result of severe storms and flooding during Hurricane Matthew, according to a news release.

On Oct. 17, the federal government approved a limited part of Scott’s request for a major disaster declaration for Flagler, St. John, Volusia and Putnam counties, allowing the use of Disaster Unemployment Assistance funds for individuals affected by the storm. The declaration has since been expanded to include Brevard, Indian River, Duval, Nassau and Seminole counties.

Federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, assists individuals who become unemployed as a direct result of a federally declared disaster and who do not qualify for regular re-employment assistance benefits. The program also covers self-employed individuals, owners of farms and ranches, farm and ranch workers, as well as fishers and others who are not normally covered by state re-employment assistance benefits.

The deadline for Disaster Unemployment applications varies by county:

• Nov. 18: Flagler, St. John, Volusia and Putnam

• Nov. 21: Indian River and Brevard

• Nov. 23: Duval

• Nov. 28: Nassau and Seminole

Applicants must be legal U.S. residents and must have been working in or residing in the counties listed above. The individual must:

• Have become unemployed as a direct result of the disaster;

• Be unable to reach the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster;

• Have been scheduled to begin work and does not have a job or is unable to reach the job as a direct result of the disaster;

• Have become the major support for a household because the head of the household has died as a direct result of the disaster; or

• Be unable to work because of an injury caused directly by the disaster.

To file a Disaster Unemployment claim, call (800) 681-8102 or go to https://connect.myflorida.com/Claimant/Core/Login.ASPX.