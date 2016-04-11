Disaster Recovery Center opens in Nassau County

A Disaster Recovery Center has opened in Fernandina Beach to help residents affected by Hurricane Matthew, according to a FEMA news release issued Thursday evening.

DRCs serve as one-stop shops for storm survivors seeking one-on-one help. Representatives from the Florida Division of Emergency Management, Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Small Business Administration and various state agencies will be at the center to answer questions. Survivors can visit any open DRC for assistance, even if they live in another county.

The center is at the Peck Center, 516 S. 10th St. It is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday.

FDEM and FEMA officials continue to work closely with local officials in hard-hit areas to identify suitable sites for additional centers.

Downloading the FEMA App (available in English and Spanish) to their mobile device will allow survivors to:

Apply for disaster assistance;

Get directions to the nearest Disaster Recovery Center by visiting the DRC locator;

Get weather alerts;

Subscribe to disaster safety tips.

Many services available at DRCs are also available by calling the FEMA helpline at (800) 621-3362 (voice, 711/VRS - Video Relay Service) (TTY: 800-462-7585). Toll-free lines are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available, (for Spanish, press 2). Survivors with questions regarding the application or the appeals process, or who need to register for assistance, may visit online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Survivors requiring a reasonable accommodation (American Sign Language interpreting, Braille Large Print, etc.) while visiting a DRC may ask center staff or call the appropriate helpline number above to receive support.

FEMA encourages survivors to register as soon as possible. Those who may have registered with their county emergency management office, the American Red Cross or other community organizations are reminded to also register with FEMA. If you pre-registered with FEMA before the presidential disaster declaration for Hurricane Matthew, there is no need to register again. However, you should keep FEMA informed about any change in your address, telephone number or other contact information.

Disaster assistance may include grants to help homeowners and renters pay for temporary housing, essential home repairs, personal property replacement and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

SBA offers low-interest disaster loans for businesses of all sizes, homeowners, renters and certain private non-profit organizations. SBA disaster loans may cover repairs, rebuilding, as well as the cost of replacing lost or disaster-damaged real estate and personal property.

For more information about SBA loans, call SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 (TTY: 800-877-8339), email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov, or visit www.sba.gov/disaster . Applicants may also apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

For more information on Florida’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4283, twitter.com/femaregion4, facebook.com/FEMA, and fema.gov/blog, floridadisaster.org or use the hashtag #FLRecovers on social media. For imagery, video, graphics and releases, see www.fema.gov/Hurricane-Matthew.