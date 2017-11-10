Disaster Recovery Center open at Yulee

A joint FEMA-state of Florida Disaster Recovery Center is now open at the former Nassau County Sheriff’s Office location – 76001 Bobby Moore Circle in Yulee.

The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sunday, Oct. 15, according to a news release from FEMA.

The staff at the center will “help survivors of Hurricane Irma apply for disaster assistance and get answers to their recovery questions,” per the release.

If you have questions, contact the Emergency management Citizens Information Center at 548-0900 or 548-0936.