Dinghy dock opens at marina

Consider it one small step for boaters.

The Fernandina Harbor Marina has opened a dinghy dock for vessels under 10 feet, according Marina Manager Joe Springer.

The dock allows boaters who are already in the water to tie up for the day in the marina, which has been closed to all water traffic since Hurricane Matthew caused widespread damage to the facility in early October.

Space at the dinghy dock is limited and costs $3.21 per day, Springer said.

Local boat owners and boating businesses expressed frustration at a recent City Commission meeting because the city has been unable to make repairs to the marina while it waits for potential funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

However, Springer recently identified several small projects that would significantly increase the functionality of the marina and ultimately allow the opening of the boat ramp. He is currently seeking quotes for the work so the city can seek permission from FEMA to make the repairs.

Since the city-owned marina closed, boaters have had to use the ramp at Leaders and Sinkers on North 14th Street, but the county recently reopened the Dee Dee Bartels Boat Ramp at 97177 Pogey Place.