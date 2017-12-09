Did tornadoes hit Nassau Co.?

Despite issuing a tornado alert for Nassau County at 2:02 a.m. Sept. 11, the National Weather Service in Jacksonville isn’t quite ready to say if one or more tornadoes actually touched down in Nassau County. NWS personnel plan to make a site visit later this week or early next week to Amelia Island and other areas in Nassau County affected by Hurricane Irma, according to Phil Peterson, a forecaster with the service.

NWS warned that a tornado might have been about 20 miles east of Fernandina Beach and traveling westward at about 70 miles per hour early Monday morning.

According to Peterson, the weather service noted favorable conditions in many of the outer bands of Hurricane Irma, which at its closest passed between 100 and 125 miles west of Amelia Island. However, Peterson said the storm’s tropical wind bands stretched out over 300 miles from its center.

Peterson estimated winds in the county hit about 70 miles per hour, just slightly below hurricane force.

When the NWS team comes to the area, members will look for structures with significant damage and a number of other factors to determine if one or more tornadoes touched down locally.