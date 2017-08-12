Dickens on Centre activities canceled for Friday night, Dec. 8
Per the city of Fernandina Beach's Facebook page, "Dickens on Centre has been canceled for Friday evening. Bah humbug!
Here is the schedule for the rest of the weekend:
Saturday, Dec. 9
10 – 11 a.m. Amelia Island String Ensemble
11 - 11:30 a.m. FBHS Band performance
11 a.m. - 1 p.m. St. Nick photos
11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. FBHS Chorus
12 – 12:30 p.m. FBHS Saxophone Quartet
12 – 4 p.m. Caricature Artist
1 – 2 p.m. Chris Thomas Band
2 – 4 p.m. Story Telling
2:30 – 4 p.m. Amy and Dillon Basse
3 – 6 p.m. St. Nick photos
4:30 – 5:45 p.m. Crescendo Amelia
6 – 6:15 p.m. Royal Amelia Dance Academy
6:15 – 6:30 p.m. St. Nick welcome and reading of The Night Before Christmas
7:30 – 9 p.m. A Christmas Carol, one-man performance by Jason Woods
Sunday, Dec. 10
10 – 11:30 a.m. James and Sylvia Kalal
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. St. Nick photos
12 – 12:30 p.m. Pam Bell’s Christmas bells
12 – 4 p.m. Caricature Artist
1 – 2 p.m. Dueling Pianos – Michael Murphy
1 – 3 p.m. Story Telling
2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Nassau Community Band
3 – 6 p.m. St. Nick photos
3:30 – 3:45 p.m. Reading of The Night Before Christmas
4 – 5 p.m. Gabriel Arnold
5:30 – 7 p.m. ReVoiced