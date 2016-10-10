Debris removal procedures for Fernandina Beach

According to a news release from the city of Fernandina Beach, "please be aware that city staff has been working throughout the day to coordinate residential debris removal. Due to FEMA guidelines, a specific process must be followed and properly recorded for reimbursement purposes.

The most immediate note is that because of this process, the City’s typical yard waste collection with Advanced Disposal has been suspended. Vegetative debris resulting from Hurricane Matthew will be collected by a different contractor.

Also, we encourage residents not to park vehicles on the street during this time of cleanup and restoration. This will help by allowing street sweeping to occur without obstructions.

An official press release will be distributed later this afternoon with more details."