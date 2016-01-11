Crashes claim three lives

Separate traffic crashes claimed three lives last week – a Hilliard teen, a Callahan woman and a Fernandina Beach man – according to news releases from the Florida Highway Patrol and a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Devon Williams, 15, of Hilliard, was one of four passengers in a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck traveling northbound on Wedgewood Way toward Pratt Siding Road Friday afternoon. The driver, who has not been identified, lost control of the vehicle, and it crashed into a tree. Nassau County Fire Rescue pronounced Williams dead at the scene. One passenger was taken to University of Florida Health Jacksonville with serious injuries, and two other passengers sustained only minor injuries, according to an FHP release.

Debra Merritt, 59, of Callahan, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze traveling eastbound Friday morning on Pinebreeze Circle as she approached the intersection with U.S. 1. Michele Martin, 48, of Callahan, was traveling in a 2015 Kia Forte heading southbound on U.S. 1 as she approached Pinebreeze Circle. Merritt’s vehicle “came into the path of” Martin’s vehicle and the two vehicles collided, according to an FHP release.

The front of Martin’s vehicle “made contact with the left side” of Merritt’s vehicle, and Merritt was pronounced dead at the scene, the release says. Merritt was not wearing a seatbelt. Martin was taken to UF Health Jacksonville with serious injuries, according to FHP.

Kyle Robert Conger, 45, of Fernandina Beach, was transported to UF Health Jacksonville after he “sustained an unknown injury” from crashing a dirt bike at WW Clay Motocross in Baldwin on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to a JSO report. JSO public information officer Melissa Bujeda said that Conger did not survive.