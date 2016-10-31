Crash kills Hilliard teen

A Hilliard teen was killed in a fatal crash near Wedgewood Way and Pratt Siding Road on Friday, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Devon Williams, 15, of Hilliard, was one of four occupants in a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck traveling north on Wedgewood Way toward Pratt Siding Road. The driver, who has not been identified because the crash is still under investigation, lost control of the vehicle, and it crashed into a tree. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene by Nassau Fire Rescue, the report states.

One of the other occupants was transported to University of Florida Health in Jacksonville with serious injuries, and two other occupants sustained only minor injuries, according to the report.