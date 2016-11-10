County to start debris removal

Nassau County will begin removing debris left behind by Hurricane Matthew on Monday, Oct. 17, Public Works Director Scott Herring said at the regular County Commission meeting Monday.

“The reason for that is that gives people who did evacuate time to get back here, get their stuff out to the curb and get it ready for pickup. We’ll be meeting with our debris management people and the debris contractors and, as soon as we have information to get out to the people, we will make sure it is posted on the website,” Herring said to the commissioners. “At this point in time, the only debris we’re going to be picking up is vegetative debris and construction and demolition debris. We’re going to work to get it done as quickly as we possibly can, but we have to follow the rules (and) we have to follow the guidelines so we don’t jeopardize our reimbursement from FEMA. We have good companies we’re working with. I just ask that the public remain patient. We’ll get to them as soon as we can, but we’ll make sure we’ll get to everybody we’re supposed to get to.”

Additionally, the county’s website states that debris must be placed “within 10 feet of the curb for pickup following FEMA guidelines we have posted (on the county website).” Residents who live on a private road must make sure that their debris is placed “within 10 feet of a county road for pickup.” The county is not responsible for debris on private property, and it is the residents’ responsibility to make sure that their debris is placed in “the right spot for pickup,” the website states.

“If there’s stuff in the right of way, we’ll pick up (the stuff on) the right of way,” Herring said to the commissioners.

Commissioners will further discuss how to handle debris removal along private roads, in private subdivisions and other related issues at a special meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. today at the James S. Page Governmental Complex in Yulee.

AccordIng to Emergency Management's official Facebook posts, "County Public Works Department has completed debris removal off all main roads in the county. The clearing of secondary roads is ongoing. Debris removal from private property is also underway. County residents are encouraged to cut up storm debris and place it within 10 feet of the curb in preparation for pick up. There is no schedule for debris pick up at this time. Once a schedule has been established it will posted on the Nassau County Emergency Management Website. http://www.nassaufl-em.com. Please don’t call your local garbage service to inquire about debris removal.



"The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners is holding a special meeting to discuss debris pick up from Hurricane Matthew at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the County Commission Chambers. The public is invited to attend.



"Citizens who need assistance with debris collection and removal on private property should register for assistance with Crisis Cleanup at (800) 451-1954. Several charitable organizations are providing debris assistance on private property including Florida Baptist Convention, Operation Blessing, Samaritan’s Purse, All Hands Volunteer and Team Rubicon. More information at www.FloridaDisaster.org."

County manager contract

In other business, commissioners voted 4-1 to negotiate a contract for county manager with Assistant County Manager Shanea Jones and voted 4-1 to rescind a previous motion to use a headhunting firm to find a new county manager. Commissioner Stephen Kelley dissented on both votes.

Commissioner Pat Edwards made a motion “to negotiate a contract for county manager with Ms. Shanea Jones instead of us going out and to hire someone that we don’t know.”

“I would like us to negotiate through the HR office with Ms. Jones instead of hunting through a headhunter to hunt someone else,” Edwards said.

Edwards asked County Attorney Michael Mullin if there were any legal issues with offering to negotiate a contract with Jones, and Mullin said there were none.

Prior to voting, Commissioner George Spicer asked Jones if she was willing to accept the offer of negotiating a contract, and Jones said yes.

Kelley explained in an interview after the meeting why he dissented.

“I think we ought to go ahead with our original plan with a search committee and cast a broad net and get as many applicants as possible,” Kelley said.

The current county manager, Ted Selby, 67, announced at the Sept. 12 regular meeting that he intends to retire “right after the first of the year,” according to a previous News-Leader report.

Jones wrote in an email Tuesday morning that she would be Nassau County’s first female county manager and the youngest county manager. She turns 34 today.

“I am grateful for the opportunity and excited about the future. Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me. I look forward to working with the commissioners, constitutional officers, staff and the citizens of Nassau County as the next County Manager. Please contact me if I can assist in any way. My door is always open,” Jones wrote.

Commissioners also voted unanimously to have Commissioner Danny Leeper serve as chairman and to have Kelley serve as vice chairman for the remainder of 2016 through December 2017. Chairman Walter “Junior” Boatright’s term as commissioner ends Nov. 21, according to the county’s website.