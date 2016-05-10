County officials: mandatory evacuations in Zones A, C, F before Hurricane Matthew hits

This story will be updated as conditions warrant.

Nassau County officials, having declared a local state of emergency on Tuesday, said that all residents and visitors in zones A, C and F must evacuate ahead of Category 3-4 Hurricane Matthew.

The mandatory evacuation order will take effect at 6 a.m. Thursday, Fernandina Beach City Manager Dale Martin said, but he and other officials urged people to leave the area as soon as possible.

In preparation for the approach of Hurricane Matthew to Nassau County, Director of Nassau County Emergency Management Billy Estep said Wednesday in a news release that he strongly advised citizens living along Amelia Island beaches and low-lying areas to begin evacuation efforts Wednesday.

Estep’s news release said Nassau County could experience water levels 5 to 9 feet above normal as the storm moves along Florida’s northeast coast beginning Friday morning. Estep warned that bad weather building before the storm will extend the time it takes for people to leave. Construction along S.R. 200/A1A will lengthen the time it takes to evacuate. Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper says his officers will be controlling traffic flow from the island.

Estep said Amelia Island residents will be able to return to the island if necessary during the mandatory evacuation until county officials close the Shave and McArthur-Fishler bridges.

The bridges will be closed once winds reach sustained speeds of at least 39 mph. He estimated that the effects of the storm will cause the bridges to be closed sometime between 6 a.m. and noon on Friday.

Estep says the Emergency Operations Center has moved to Level 1 and will be staffed 24 hours a day as long as Matthew remains a threat.

Evacuation zone A encompasses all of Amelia Island and parts of the county west of the Shave Bridge in addition to parts of county that border the St. Marys River to the north and the Nassau River to the south.

Evacuation zone C encompasses parts of the county north and south of S.R. 200/A1A and west of the Amelia River along Blackrock Road and includes other areas scattered throughout the county.

Evacuation zone F encompasses the areas along Chester Road to the north of S.R. 200/A1A and areas along Amelia Concourse south of S.R. 200/A1A, according to the county’s evacuation map on the county website.

All schools were ordered closed for Thursday and Friday, and emergency shelters in the county are open. City offices are also closed on Thursday and Friday.

The county commissioners’ special meeting Tuesday followed a news conference held by Gov. Rick Scott at the Nassau County Emergency Management Center earlier that afternoon. Scott issued an executive order Monday declaring a state of emergency for all of Florida’s counties.

“We have to prepare for a major hurricane to hit our state,” Scott said at the press conference. “Every county has been included in this order to ensure we have resources for evacuations, sheltering and other logistical needs. We are preparing for the worst, we’re hoping for the best and we’re not going to take any chances.”

The U.S. Coast Guard captain of the port in Jacksonville set port condition “Yankee” for ports in Jacksonville and Fernandina Beach because of expectations of sustained gale force winds of 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph generated by Hurricane Matthew.

According to the National Weather Service office in Jacksonville, as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Hurricane Matthew’s closest approach to Northeast Florida and southeast Georgia will likely be late Friday night.

By late Friday afternoon, Hurricane Matthew is anticipated to be 40-60 nautical miles offshore of Palm Coast. Forecast winds are near 110 mph with gusts to 135 mph. As of Wednesday afternoon, Palm Coast was the closest point to Northeast Florida that the eye of the hurricane will approach.

Expected coastal impacts include “life threatening” storm surge, large destructive surf and dangerous rip currents, according to the NWS.

But a discussion posted Wednesday morning by meteorologists on the National Hurricane Center website warns that because the track of Matthew is “roughly parallel” to the coast of Florida, it is very difficult to make predictions for two or three days out.

“It will likely take another day or so for the potential impacts of Matthew to clarify. ... A small change in the storm’s advance to the west could bring much more devastation to the area, while a change to the east “could keep all of the hurricane-force winds offshore.”

Up to 8 inches of rain is currently predicted for Nassau County.

“Localized pockets of very heavy rain are possible through the duration of the storm event, from Thursday through late Friday night, intervals of squally rain bands will come ashore,” according to the National Weather Service Jacksonville office as of 8 a.m. Wednesday. Hurricane-driven waves could reach up to 18 feet high along the beach on Amelia Island, according to predictions from The Weather Channel.

The National Weather Service office in Jacksonville issued the following in a briefing Wednesday morning: “Destructive and even deadly coastal storm tide inundation in concert with high, destructive surf is likely to probable with Major Hurricane Matthew. Preparations for the potential of a major hurricane passing near or over portions of the northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia coastline should continue. Residents and visitors are reminded once again to maintain a high level of situational awareness for the next few days.

Nassau County is making sand bags, sand and shovels available to county residents at its road and bridge department at 3163 Bailey Road, Fernandina Beach.

Fernandina Beach preparations

Fernandina Beach Mayor Johnny Miller ended the City Commission’s regular meeting Tuesday evening with a grim warning.

“I can’t tell you how serious this situation is. This is a dire life-threatening situation,” he said.

“It’s scary. This meeting we attended today, we were briefed by the emergency management unit for the county. It was mentioned that during the governor’s press briefing that this area that we live in right now in this barrier island is the most problematic evacuation area in the region and the region is Northeast Florida.

“I can’t overemphasize this: If you can’t find a fantastic reason for staying here and you can’t think of a really good reason to stay on the island, please evacuate. If you evacuate and nothing happens, the worst-case scenario is you got a couple days off the island and visit some friends. The worst-case scenario if you don’t evacuate is what happened in ’99 with Floyd.”

He added, “Here you’re going to be competing with about 38,000 people trying to get across that bridge if you wait until the last minute. If you go the other way, you’re on a two-lane road.”

Miller added that Fernandina Beach police, fire, utility and other staff will all leave the island as part of a mandatory evacuation.

Referring to the mandatory evacuation order, Miller said, “Evacuate immediately. Don’t second guess it. No one’s here to help you. You’re on you’re own. If you dial 911, it’s going to ring off the hook,” he said.

Later Tuesday, he also posted a statement to his Facebook account anticipating the evacuation order. In it, he encouraged city and island residents alike to heed the order.

“I want to be very clear on something here. I’m speaking to the residents of Fernandina Beach and all of Amelia Island. If you wait until an evacuation order, every test model shows that it will take 36 hours to complete the evacuation,” he wrote.

In addition, he warned, “All public service will follow the evacuation order. Fire, police, utilities everything. You are on your own until the all-clear when we will return to respond to the aftermath.”

He concluded his statement with, “But if told to go, go. Do not ignore evacuation orders if issued.”

County Emergency Management Director Billy Estep told the commissioners during a special meeting on Wednesday what would happen after the storm passes.

“Once we can get back on the island, we now have to do a ‘render safe,’” he said. “We have to remedy any leaking gas lines, any power lines that are down, do first pass on road ways, and remedy the safety issues before we can then start effectively devising a methodology of how a re-entry would take place.”

Health-care providers and senior centers on Amelia Island took pre-emptive action Wednesday morning to remove patients and residents from the path of the storm.

Steve Jordan, the administrator at Quality Health on Lime Street, said, “We are already evacuating. We are in the process now. … When you’re evacuating a nursing home, it’s a pretty big undertaking, so we have buses on the way now, and we should be ready to go by noon or early afternoon.”

Jordan stated that residents are being moved to another facility in Berrien County, Ga.

A Jane Adams House spokesperson, who did not want to be identified, said, “We are already making evacuation plans so that they’re ready to go when and if an order is made.” She indicated residents will be transferred to a sister facility in Albany, Ga.

Representatives from Savannah Grand and Osprey Village did not return calls by press time.

Baptist Nassau patients evacuated

To ensure patient safety, and as part of a system-wide health disaster plan, Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Nassau will be evacuating patients in preparation for Hurricane Matthew, according to a Baptist Health news release.

The majority of Baptist Beaches patients are being transferred to Baptist South and Baptist Nassau patients are being transferred to Baptist Jacksonville.

Hospital Command Center officers felt it was in our patients’ best interests to evacuate them to other Baptist locations so their medical conditions and safety would not be compromised. Hospital representatives are coordinating the evacuation with local emergency officials.

Patients will be accompanied by nurses, physicians and technologists during and following the transfer to maintain continuum of care.

If you have a family member who has been hospitalized at Baptist Beaches or Baptist Nassau, and the hospital hasn’t been able to contact you, please call 202-2000.

Most resorts, hotels and motels on the island refused to provide any information about their plans for the storm.

Brandon Dunlop, who co-owns the Elizabeth Pointe Lodge with Jim and Gay Dunlop, said, “We’re not making any comments to the media.” He refused to provide any other information about possible evacuation assistance for guests or cancellation policies.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island’s director of public relations, Joe Murphy also declined to provide any information about the resort’s plans.

“We’ll closely monitor what’s happening with the hurricane and county officials but until then, we have process and procedures in place. We won’t be making any decision until all the information is in,” he said. “I really don’t have any other comment.”

Michelle Valle, director of resort marketing for the Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort, did not return calls by press time.

Gil Langley, president of the Amelia Island Tourist Development Council, said in a phone interview, “Obviously in a situation like this, the first concern is for the safety of our guests. This is a busy time of year with tourists. We had a significant number of cancellations, which is to be expected. Some of the business meetings for the weekend at the Ritz and Omni have been rescheduled.

“The properties, I know, are all working on their contingency plans. If a mandatory evacuation order is issued, the hotel properties will have to shut down,” Langley explained.

Langley said the state has activated a “lodging availability system” on the VisitFlorida.com website so that guests who have nowhere else to go can find shelter quickly in interior areas of Florida expected to be less impacted by the storm. Langley said that, depending on conditions, some lodging facilities may allow longer-term guests to “shelter-in-place” but “each hotel will have a different policy.”

“Tropical storm or hurricane conditions could affect Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina later this week or this weekend, even if the center of Matthew remains offshore. ... At a minimum, dangerous beach and boating conditions are likely along much of the U.S. East Coast later this week and weekend,” according to am NWS forecast post at 5 a.m. EDT.

Nassau County residents who want an update from Emergency Management can call 548-0900, go to www.nassaucountyfl.com under “departments”, go to their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NassauEM or follow them on Twitter at @NassauEM.

Residents and visitors should keep a radio tuned to 89.9 FM for emergency information.

Shelters

The following Nassau County schools will open as shelters. Limited food and water will be available. Nassau County Emergency Management advises residents to “take your personal “go-kit” packed with sufficient supplies to last you 4-5 days, and “there will be no place to store valuables while you sleep, other than in your pockets.”

General population shelters

• Bryceville Elementary School

6504 Church Ave., Hilliard, FL 32045

• Callahan Intermediate School

34586 Ball Park Rd., Callahan, FL 32011

• Hilliard Elementary School

27568 Ohio St., Hilliard, FL 32045

• West Nassau High School

1 Warrior Dr., Callahan, FL 32011

n Yulee High School

85375 Miner Rd., Yulee, FL 32097

• Yulee Middle School

85439 Miner Rd., Yulee, FL 32097

• Hilliard Middle/Senior Schools

1 Flashes Ave., Hilliard, FL 32045

This is a “special medical needs shelter” and should be used to evacuate anyone who is electricity-dependent, for example, someone on oxygen equipment.

Pet-friendly public shelters

Requires secure crate/cage, bowls, food supply, and current vaccinations.

Pets will be housed in a separate area from owners, according to the EM web page. The shelter will accept dogs, cats, rodents such as hamsters and gerbils, rabbits and birds. They will not take reptiles.

• Callahan Middle School

450121 Old Dixie Hwy., Callahan, FL 32011

• Yulee Elementary School

86063 Felmore Road, Yulee, FL 32097

• Hilliard Middle/Senior School

1 Flashes Ave., Hilliard, FL 32045

Peg Davis, Eric Gutierrez and Michael Miller contributed to this report.