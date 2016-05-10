County officials: mandatory evacuations in Zones A,C,F before Hurricane Matthew hits

This story will be updated as conditions warrant.

Nassau County officials, having declared a local state of emergency on Tuesday, said that all residents and visitors in zones A, C and F must evacuate ahead of Category 4 Hurricane Matthew.

Evacuation zone A encompasses all of Amelia Island and parts of the county west of the Shave Bridge in addition to parts of county that border the St. Marys River to the north and the Nassau River to the south.

Evacuation zone C encompasses parts of the county North and south of S.R. 200/A1A and west of the Amelia River along Blackrock Road and also includes other areas scattered throughout the county.

Evacuation zone F encompasses the areas along Chester Road to the north of S.R. 200/A1A and areas along Amelia Concourse south of S.R. 200/A1A, according to the county’s evacuation map on the county website.

The county commissioner’s special meeting Tuesday followed a press conference held by Gov. Rick Scott at the Nassau County Emergency Management Center earlier that afternoon. Gov. Scott issued an executive order Monday declaring a state of emergency for all of Florida’s counties.

“We have to prepare for a major hurricane to hit our state,” Gov. Scott said at the press conference. “Every county has been included in this order to ensure we have resources for evacuations, sheltering and other logistical needs. We are preparing for the worst, we’re hoping for the best and we’re not going to take any chances.”

The US Coast Guard Captain of the Port in Jacksonville set port condition ‘Yankee’ for ports in Jacksonville and Fernandina beach because of expectations of sustained gale force winds of 25 miles per hour and gusts up to 40 miles per hour generated by Hurricane Matthew.

According to the National Weather Service office in Jacksonville, as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Hurricane Matthew’s closest approach to northeast Florida and southeast Georgia will likely be late Friday night.

By late Friday afternoon, Hurricane Matthew is anticipated to be 40-60 nautical miles offshore of Palm Coast, Fla. Forecasted winds are near 110 mph with gusts to 135 mph. At the present time, Palm Coast is the closest point to northeast Florida that the eye of the hurricane will approach.

But a discussion posted Wednesday morning by meteorologists on the National Hurricane Center website warns that because the track of Matthew is "roughly parallel" to the coast of Florida, it is very difficult to make predictions for 2-3 days out. "It will likely take another day or so for the potential impacts of Matthew to clarify. ... A small change in the storm's advance to the west could bring much more devastation to the area, while a change to the east "could keep all of the hurricane-force winds offshore."

Up to eight inches of rain are currently predicted for Nassau County.

"Localized pockets of very heavy rain are possible through the duration of the storm event, from Thursday through late Friday night, intervals of squally rain bands will come ashore," according to the National Weather Service Jacksonville office as of 8 a.m. Wednesday. Hurricane-driven waves could reach up to 18 feet high along the beach on Amelia Island, according to predictions from The Weather Channel.

The National Weather Service office in Jacksonville issued the following in a briefing Wednesday morning: "Destructive and even deadly coastal storm tide inundation in concert with high, destructive surf is likely to probable with Major Hurricane Matthew. Preparations for the potential of a major hurricane passing near or over portions of the northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia coastline should continue. Residents and visitors are reminded once again to maintain a high level of situational awareness for the next few days.

Nassau County is making sand bags, sand and shovels available to county residents at its road and bridge department at 3163 Bailey Road.

"By late Friday afternoon, Hurricane Matthew is anticipated to be just offshore of Palm Coast, over our offshore waters between 40 and 60 nautical miles offshore of Palm Coast, forecasted winds are near 110 mph with gusts to 135 mph."

Expected coastal impacts include "life threatening" storm surge, large destructive surf and dangerous rip currents, according to the NWS.

Fernandina Beach preparations

Fernandina Beach Mayor Johnny Miller ended the City Commission’s regular meeting Tuesday evening with a grim warning. “I can’t tell you how serious this situation is. This is a dire life-threatening situation,” he said.

“It’s scary. This meeting we attended today, we were briefed by the emergency management unit for the county. It was mentioned that during the governor’s press briefing that this area that we live in right now in this barrier island is the most problematic evacuation area in the region and the region is northeast Florida.

“I can’t over-emphasize this: If you can’t find a fantastic reason for staying here and you can’t think of a really good reason to stay on the island, please evacuate. If you evacuate and nothing happens, the worst-case scenario is you got a couple days off the island and visit some friends. The worst case scenario if you don’t evacuate is what happened in ‘99 with Floyd.”

He added, “Here you’re going to be competing with about 38,000 people trying to get across that bridge if you wait until the last minute. If you go the other way, you’re on a two-lane road.”

Miller added that Fernandina Beach police, fire, utility and other staff will all leave the island as part of a mandatory evacuation.

Referring to the possibility of a mandatory evacuation order coming, possibly on Wednesday, Miller said, “Evacuate immediately. Don’t second guess it. No one’s here to help you. You’re on you’re own. If you dial 911, it’s going to ring off the hook,” he said.

Later Tuesday, he also posted a statement to his Facebook account. In it, he encouraged city and island residents alike to heed an evacuation order, should it come.

“I want to be very clear on something here. I’m speaking to the residents of Fernandina Beach and all of Amelia Island. If you wait until an evacuation order, every test model shows that it will take 36 hours to complete the evacuation,” he wrote.

In addition, he warned, “All public service will follow the evacuation order. Fire, police, utilities everything. You are on your own until the all clear when we will return to respond to the aftermath.”

He concluded his statement with, “But if told to go, GO. Do NOT ignore evacuation orders if issued.”

Health care providers and senior centers on Amelia Island took preemptive action Wednesday morning to remove patients and residents from the path of the storm.

Steve Jordan, the administrator at Quality Health on Lime Street, said, “We are already evacuating. We are in the process now. … When you’re evacuating a nursing home, it’s a pretty big undertaking, so we have buses on the way now and we should be ready to go by noon or early afternoon.”

Jordan stated that residents are being moved to another facility in Berrien County, Ga.

A Jane Adams House spokesperson, who did not want to be identified, said, “We are already making evacuation plans so that they’re ready to go when and if an order is made.” She indicated residents will be transferred to a sister facility in Albany, Ga.

Representatives from Savannah Grand and Osprey Village did not return calls by press time.

Most resorts, hotels and motels on the island refused to provide any information about their plans for the storm.

Brandon Dunlop, who co-owns the Elizabeth Pointe Lodge with Jim and Gay Dunlop, said, “We’re not making any comments to the media.” He refused to provide any other information about possible evacuation assistance for guests or cancellation policies.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island’s director of public relations, Joe Murphy also declined to provide any information about the resort’s plans. “We’ll closely monitor what’s happening with the hurricane and county officials but until then, we have process and procedures in place. We won’t be making any decision until all the information is in,” he said. “I really don’t have any other comment.”

Michelle Valle, director of resort marketing for the Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort, did not return calls by press time.

Gil Langley, president of the Amelia Island Tourist Development Council, said in a phone interview, “Obviously in a situation like this, the first concern is for the safety of our guests. This is a busy time of year with tourists. We had a significant number of cancellations, which is to be expected. Some of the business meetings for the weekend at the Ritz and Omni have been rescheduled.”

“The challenge is there’s so much uncertainty and whether the county is going to issue an evacuation order or not. All of us are sort of in a state of flux,” he explained. “The properties, I know, are all working on their contingency plans. If a mandatory evacuation order is issued, the hotel properties will have to shut down.”

Langley said the state has activated a “lodging availability system” on the VisitFlorida.com website so that guests who have no where else to go can find shelter quickly in interior areas of Florida expected to be less impacted by the storm. Langley said that, depending on conditions, some lodging facilities may allow longer-term guest to “shelter-in-place” but “each hotel will have a different policy.”

"Tropical storm or hurricane conditions could affect Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina later this week or this weekend, even if the center of Matthew remains offshore. ... At a minimum, dangerous beach and boating conditions are likely along much of the U.S. east coast later this week and weekend," according to a NWS forecast post at 5 a.m. eastern time.

Bud Sinor, a volunteer with the Nassau County Emergency Management Department said Tuesday that all nine of the county’s emergency shelters could open, depending on the storm’s path over the next 48 hours. Nassau County residents who want an update from Emergency Management can call 548-0900, go to their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NassauEM or follow them on Twitter at @NassauEM.

“Right now the only thing that we’re in the process of doing is putting in contingency plans (and) trying to determine specifically based upon the forecast track what the impact on the county will be. And as such react accordingly,” said Billy Estep, Nassau County’s Emergency Management director. Asked about plans to evacuate Amelia Island, Estep said, “We’re planning for it if it becomes necessary, but right now we don’t have a time frame as to when or if we will implement it.” Questioned about the potential for school closures, Estep said, “If we call for the evacuation, that coincides with closing the schools and then translating into using them for shelters.”

See below for a complete list of official shelters in Nassau County.

“Storm inundation translates to your evacuation, then translates to your shelter needs, so they all kind of go hand in hand with one another,” Estep said.

Local shelters

The following schools will open as shelters. Limited food and water will be available. Nassau County Emergency Management advises residents to “take your personal “go-kit” packed with sufficient supplies to last you 4-5 days, and “there will be no place to store valuables while you sleep, other than in your pockets.”

General population

• Bryceville Elementary School

6504 Church Ave., Hilliard, FL 32045

• Callahan Intermediate School

34586 Ball Park Rd.,

Callahan, FL 32011

• Hilliard Elementary School

27568 Ohio St., Hilliard, FL 32045

• West Nassau High School

1 Warrior Dr., Callahan, FL 32011

• Yulee High School

85375 Miner Rd., Yulee, FL 32097

• Yulee Middle School

85439 Miner Rd., Yulee, FL 32097

• Hilliard Middle/Senior Schools

1 Flashes Ave., Hilliard, FL 32045

This is a “special medical needs shelter” and should be used to evacuate anyone who is electricity-dependent, for example, someone on oxygen equipment.

Pet-friendly

Requires secure crate/cage, bowls, food supply, and current vaccinations.

Pets will be housed in a separate area from owners, according to the EM web page. The shelter will accept dogs, cats, rodents such as hamsters and gerbils, rabbits and birds. They will not take reptiles.

• Callahan Middle School

450121 Old Dixie Hwy.

Callahan, FL 32011

• Yulee Elementary School

86063 Felmore Road

Yulee, FL 32097

• Hilliard Middle/Senior School

1 Flashes Ave.

Hilliard, FL 32045