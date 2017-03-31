County official: Graves ‘will no be longer fire chief’

Matt Graves will no longer serve as Nassau County’s fire chief, according to Justin Stankiewicz, assistant county manager and director of Office of Management and Budget.

“Chief Graves and myself met yesterday morning to discuss his future as Nassau County Fire Chief. After today, Chief Graves will no longer be the Fire Chief,” Stankiewicz wrote in an email Friday morning. “As far as if this separation will be via resignation, retirement or termination as yet to be determined at this time.”

Stankiewicz said in a phone interview Friday that he could not go into detail at this time about why Graves will no longer be serving as fire chief. He added that the separation had nothing to do with the recent fire in Bryceville.

“We’re very happy with how our guys handled it,” Stankiewicz said.

Graves has served as fire chief since August 2011 after serving as assistant fire chief. He also briefly was interim chief after former fire chief Sam Young resigned in May 2011. He has initially hired to Nassau County Fire Rescue in May 1998, according to a previous News-Leader report.

Graves did not immediately return a call seeking comments.

As of Friday morning, the county’s website still listed Graves as the fire chief.