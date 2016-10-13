County discusses removing debris from private communities

FEMA reimbursement and debris removal from privately maintained areas in Nassau County topped discussions at a special County Commission meeting Wednesday.

Though the county will begin vegetative and construction/demolition debris removal along rights of way Monday, the matter of debris removal from private roads, properties and subdivisions will be further addressed at the County Commission’s regular meeting Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Debris collection sites will be established at “the Bailey (Road) Yard (on Amelia Island), the Hilliard Yard and the property the county owns on Woods Lane off of Crawford Road,” Public Works Director Scott Herring said to the commissioners.

“There will be facilities there where people can bring their debris. We have been informed that they will have to show an ID and proof of residency in Nassau County – electric bill, water bill, cable bill, whatever – as long as our monitors see that the debris is from somebody in Nassau County, they can take it,” Herring said.

He added that the collection sites would take only vegetative debris “at this time.”

Residents of Pirates Wood, such as Don Smith, attended the meeting to ask for assistance with debris removal. Pirates Wood is a private community in Yulee.

“We use all the services of the county, and we would just ask that consideration be made to also allow us to use this service of the county to have this debris collected out of our neighborhood in Pirates Wood,” Smith said to the commissioners.

The issue with debris removal from private areas revolves around Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement. According to a FEMA fact sheet regarding debris removal from private areas, “debris removal from private property following a disaster is the responsibility of the property owner.”

County Attorney Michael Mullin explained to commissioners that the cost of debris removal from private areas might be reimbursed to the county by FEMA if certain conditions are met.

“If you want to pursue debris (removal) from private communities – Pirates Wood would be considered, legally, a private community – then you would have to make a specific finding that that debris removal is necessary for the public health, safety or economic recovery of the community as a whole. Then the removal may be eligible by FEMA. That’s the key,” Mullin said to the commissioners. “Can you make a finding? I think you can. Whether or not it gets paid (by FEMA), FEMA will make that determination.”

Commissioner Danny Leeper said that, though he wants to help people who live in private areas, the board has to figure out how to go about the task.

“I think you won’t find anyone of us up on the board that won’t try to find a way to help remove the debris. It’s just finding that way and how we can do it,” Leeper said. “We have to find a way to help the people in private communities. We can say, ‘Take it (referring to debris) and drag it to a public right-of-way (and) we’ll pick it up.’ Is that fair to the homeowner? Certainly not. We can say – I heard earlier – ‘You’re down to one lane.’ Can our fire trucks (or) can our emergency personnel get down these roadways? Maybe, maybe not. If they can’t, then it’s an immediate threat to the health and welfare of our citizens. That’s where we’re going to need to invoke our authority to determine that.”

Leeper also discussed having county staff and Emergency Management Director Billy Estep bring in a “federal coordinating officer” to assist the commissioners to determine what areas they can enter to remove debris.

UPDATE: Nassau County news release issued Thursday after the newspaper went to press:

Debris pickup in unincorporated areas of Nassau County

The Board of County Commissioners has approved picking up debris resulting from Hurricane Matthew in unincorporated Nassau County.

Debris pickup is to start Monday, Oct. 17, and will go until dusk, seven days a week until completed. Specific routes for pickup are still being determined, according to a news release.

Debris will be picked up from the county right of way. Residents should leave their debris close to the edge of the road without jeopardizing public safety.

Residents are advised that garbage bags will not be picked up, and any yard debris in bags will not be picked up.

Only yard debris and construction/demolition debris will be picked up. This includes items such as leaves, plants, logs and tree limbs, as well as shingles, fencing, drywall, lumber and carpet.

Items should be taken to the curb and separated by categories.

Household hazardous waste (paint cans, batteries and electronics) will not be picked up.

Three sites will also be available for citizens to take yard debris. Proof of Nassau County residency is required to use these sites. Proof of residency includes a government-issued ID or a utility bill. The following sites will accept vegetative debris only, and will not be able to accept construction/demolition debris:

• Bailey Road Maintenance Yard in Fernandina Beach, 3163 Bailey Road

• Hilliard Maintenance Yard in Hilliard, 37356 Pea Farm Road

• Woods Lane in Callahan, approximately 0.6 mile south of Crawford Road.

Updates concerning debris pickup will be communicated through the county's news website, www.thecountyinsider.com, and the county's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/nassaucountvtl.

For additional information, please contact Nassau County Engineering Services at 530-6225 or Road and Bridge at 530-6175.