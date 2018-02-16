Controlled burns on Big Talbot and near U.S. 17 and Owens Farm Road

Fri, 02/16/2018 - 10:52am Fernandina
The Florida Highway Patrol urges motorists to drive carefully.

The Florida Highway Patrol is monitoring a 300-acre prescribed burn in the area of Heckscher Drive and Houston Avenue on Big Talbot Island as well as 220-acre prescribed burn in the area of U.S. 17 and Owens Farm Road in Nassau County. according to a news release.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling in these areas.

Visibility may deteriorate quickly due to smoke/fog type conditions, especially during the night time and early morning hours. Motorists are reminded to reduce their speed as necessary to avoid a collision and utilize their low beam headlights in order to adapt to changing weather conditions.

