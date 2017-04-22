CLASS I RECALL HEALTH RISK - CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2017 – Campbell Soup Company, a Maxton, N.C. establishment, is recalling approximately 4,185 pounds of chicken soup products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. The chicken with whole grain pasta soup items were produced on Feb. 13, 2017. The following products are subject to recall: 18.6-oz. cans of “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta” with Best By date of Feb. 13, 2019 located on the bottom of the cans. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 4R” on the bottom of the cans. These items were shipped to retail locations in Florida. The problem was discovered on April 20, 2017 when the firm received notification from their corporate office of multiple consumer complaints of the wrong product noticed inside the cans. The products were labeled as “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta” but actually contain “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Italian-Style Wedding Spinach & Meatballs in Chicken Broth” soup. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify theircustomers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Consumer Affairs at (866) 400-0965. Media with questions about the recall can contact Michelle Reardon, Director of Communications - Americas, at (856) 571-9911. Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Mondaythrough Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.