Chambers of Commerce merge in Nassau County

The Amelia Island-Fernandina Beach-Yulee Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Nassau Chamber of Commerce have unified into one organization, according to a news release.

“We are excited about uniting both Chambers as this will help strengthen the business community throughout Nassau County,” said Jim Bush, president of the board, Greater Nassau Chamber of Commerce, in the release.

According to Bob Hartman, chairman of the board of the Amelia Island-Fernandina Beach-Yulee Chamber of Commerce, “The Amelia Island-Fernandina Beach-Yulee Chamber of Commerce and Greater Nassau Chamber of Commerce have entered into an agreement to join forces as the Nassau County Chamber of Commerce. We will be better positioned to work with local governments and provide greater reach, services, and support to enhance the economic vitality of the Nassau County business community.”

For more information, contact the Nassau County Chamber of Commerce, 961687 Gateway Blvd. 101G, Amelia Island, FL 32034, (904) 261-3248 or go to www.islandchamber.com.