Case of West Nile Virus reported in Nassau County

The Florida Department of Health in Nassau County has reported a case of West Nile virus infection in a Nassau County resident. Nassau County remains under a mosquito-borne illness advisory.

In June, DOH-Nassau issued a mosquito-borne illness advisory following confirmation of Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) infection in horses in the county. Since the beginning of 2018, four cases of EEEV infection in horses in Nassau County and one outbreak of EEEV in emus were reported. Ten sentinel chickens have tested positive for EEEV in 2018, one tested positive for Highlands J Virus (HJV), and 21 tested positive for WNV. DOH-Nassau, with support from Nassau County Commissioners, manages sentinel chicken flocks throughout the county to monitor for mosquito-borne illnesses. DOH-Nassau continues surveillance and prevention efforts.

DOH-Nassau continues to urge residents and visitors to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes and to taking precautions to help limit exposure.

The Department continues to conduct statewide surveillance for mosquito-borne illnesses, including West Nile virus infections, Eastern equine encephalitis, St. Louis encephalitis, malaria, chikungunya and dengue. Residents of Florida are encouraged to report dead birds via the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s site - http://legacy.myfwc.com/bird/default.asp. For more information, visit DOH’s website at http://www.floridahealth.gov/%5C/diseases-and-conditions/mosquito-borne-... or contact the health department: (904) 875-6100.