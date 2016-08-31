Cancellations due to Tropical Storm Hermine

This story will be updated as cancellation news is received. Only cancellations with valid contact information will be posted. Cancellations can be sent to editor2@fbnewsleader.com or pegdavis@fbnewsleader.com.

All after school activities are cancelled Thursday for the Nassau County School District.

Due to tropical weather, the YMCA of Florida’s First Coast has cancelled all After School care in Clay County, Duval County, Nassau County and at Hartley Elementary and Gamble Rogers Elementary in St. Johns County for Thursday, September 1. We plan to resume Before and After School care on Friday, September 2. If weather conditions worsen, we'll share further cancellations on FirstCoastYMCA.org.