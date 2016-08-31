Cancellations due to Hurricane Hermine
This story will be updated as cancellation news is received. Only cancellations with valid contact information will be posted. Cancellations can be sent to editor2@fbnewsleader.com or pegdavis@fbnewsleader.com.
Due to the severe weather Advanced Disposal has suspended all Residential/ Commercial garbage and recycle service for Friday. Residential/Commercial garbage and recycle service will resume Saturday if conditions allow.
The following Catholic Schools are closed Friday:
Nassau - St. Michael Academy
Duval:
Assumption Catholic School
Assumption Early Learning Center
Bishop John J. Snyder High School
Bishop Kenny High School
Blessed Trinity Catholic School
Christ the King Catholic School
Christ the King Child Care Center
Holy Family Catholic School
Holy Rosary Catholic School
Holy Spirit Catholic School
Morning Star School
Resurrection Catholic School
Sacred Heart Catholic School
St. Joseph Catholic School
St. Matthew Catholic School
St. Patrick Catholic School
St. Paul Catholic School
St. Paul Catholic School, Jacksonville Beach
San Jose Catholic School
The Florida Theatre has officially postponed the Kenny G concert, scheduled for Thursday, September 1 at 8pm. The new Kenny G concert date is
Monday, Nov. 28, at 8 p.m. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.
All FSCJ campuses and centers will remain closed on Friday, Sept. 2 and will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
The following Veterans Health System Clinics will be closed on Friday: Jacksonville VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic and St. Marys (GA) VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic. Patients are currently being contacted by staff to reschedule their appointments. If patients need information, please call the NF/SGVHS Hotline number at 386-755-3016, ext. 2915 or toll free at 1-800-308-8387.
All government offices in the county will be closed Friday. Per the city manager of Fernandina Beach, Dale L. Martin, "Critical staff will function in accordance with emergency management policies and practices."
Nassau County beaches will close at 3 p.m. Thursday through Friday.
Both Fort Clinch State Park and Little Talbot Island State Park campgrounds have been closed and are being evacuated ahead of the storm.
Nassau County School District's public schools are all closed Friday.
All after school activities are cancelled Thursday for the Nassau County School District.
Due to tropical weather, the YMCA of Florida’s First Coast has cancelled all After School care in Clay County, Duval County, Nassau County and at Hartley Elementary and Gamble Rogers Elementary in St. Johns County for Thursday, September 1. They plan to resume Before and After School care on Friday, September 2. If weather conditions worsen, they'll share further cancellations on FirstCoastYMCA.org.