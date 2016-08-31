Cancellations due to Hurricane Hermine

This story will be updated as cancellation news is received. Only cancellations with valid contact information will be posted. Cancellations can be sent to editor2@fbnewsleader.com or pegdavis@fbnewsleader.com.

Due to the severe weather Advanced Disposal has suspended all Residential/ Commercial garbage and recycle service for Friday. Residential/Commercial garbage and recycle service will resume Saturday if conditions allow.

The following Catholic Schools are closed Friday:

Nassau - St. Michael Academy

Duval:

Assumption Catholic School

Assumption Early Learning Center

Bishop John J. Snyder High School

Bishop Kenny High School

Blessed Trinity Catholic School

Christ the King Catholic School

Christ the King Child Care Center

Holy Family Catholic School

Holy Rosary Catholic School

Holy Spirit Catholic School

Morning Star School

Resurrection Catholic School

Sacred Heart Catholic School

St. Joseph Catholic School

St. Matthew Catholic School

St. Patrick Catholic School

St. Paul Catholic School

St. Paul Catholic School, Jacksonville Beach

San Jose Catholic School

The Florida Theatre has officially postponed the Kenny G concert, scheduled for Thursday, September 1 at 8pm. The new Kenny G concert date is

Monday, Nov. 28, at 8 p.m. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

All FSCJ campuses and centers will remain closed on Friday, Sept. 2 and will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The following Veterans Health System Clinics will be closed on Friday: Jacksonville VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic and St. Marys (GA) VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic. Patients are currently being contacted by staff to reschedule their appointments. If patients need information, please call the NF/SGVHS Hotline number at 386-755-3016, ext. 2915 or toll free at 1-800-308-8387.

All government offices in the county will be closed Friday. Per the city manager of Fernandina Beach, Dale L. Martin, "Critical staff will function in accordance with emergency management policies and practices."

Nassau County beaches will close at 3 p.m. Thursday through Friday.

Both Fort Clinch State Park and Little Talbot Island State Park campgrounds have been closed and are being evacuated ahead of the storm.

Nassau County School District's public schools are all closed Friday.

All after school activities are cancelled Thursday for the Nassau County School District.

Due to tropical weather, the YMCA of Florida’s First Coast has cancelled all After School care in Clay County, Duval County, Nassau County and at Hartley Elementary and Gamble Rogers Elementary in St. Johns County for Thursday, September 1. They plan to resume Before and After School care on Friday, September 2. If weather conditions worsen, they'll share further cancellations on FirstCoastYMCA.org.