Callahan hurricane debris drop-off site is closed

The hurricane debris drop-off site on Woods Lane in Callahan is now closed, according to a news release from the Nassau County Public Works Department.

Nassau County will continue to keep the two sites below open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days per week until further notice:

• Bailey Road Maintenance Yard in Fernandina Beach, 3163 Bailey Road;

• Hilliard Maintenance Yard in Hilliard, 37356 Pea Farm Road.

Proof of Nassau County residency is required to use these sites. Proof of residency may include a government issued ID or a utility bill. These sites will accept vegetative debris only and will not be able to accept construction/demolition debris.

Debris pickup resulting from Hurricane Matthew will continue on county-maintained roads. Residents are advised to leave their debris close to the edge of the road without jeopardizing public safety. Only yard debris and construction/demolition debris will be picked up. This includes items such as leaves, plants, logs and tree limbs, as well as shingles, fencing, drywall, lumber and carpet. Items should be taken to the curb and separated by categories. Household hazardous waste (paint cans, batteries, appliances) will not be picked up.

Residents are advised that garbage bags will not be picked up, and any yard debris in bags will not be picked up.

Updates concerning debris pickup will be communicated through the county’s news website, www.thecountyinsider.com, and the county’s Facebook page, facebook.com/nassaucountyfl.

For additional information, call Nassau County Engineering Services at 530-6225 or Road and Bridge at 530-6175.