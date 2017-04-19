Burn ban extended another week

Nassau County commissioners voted unanimously at their regular meeting this morning to extend the current outdoor burn ban by another week.

The burn ban now goes until Wednesday, April 26, unless commissioners vote to extend the ban again. Commissioners said at the meeting that they would readdress the burn ban at their next regular meeting, scheduled for Monday.

Originally, commissioners were going to meet Thursday morning for a special meeting to discuss extending the burn ban; however, County Manager Shanea Jones suggested that the special meeting be canceled and that commissioners vote on the matter this morning by expanding the agenda.