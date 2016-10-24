Brush fire burns 3 acres off 14th Street

The Fernandina Beach Fire Department battled a brush fire Monday morning in a wooded area behind the Amelia Crossing shopping center on 14th Street.

“We got a call to a brush fire this morning,” Fire Chief Ty Silcox said in an interview. “(It) probably started from a camp fire from maybe a homeless camp, (but) we’re not sure just yet.”

Silcox added that the Fire Department called Florida Forest Service for assistance. Terrell Drew of the service estimated that the brush fire was about 3 acres.

“Everything is under control. We’re actually kind of doing a controlled burn to keep it under control. This will keep the businesses protected,” Silcox said. “We’ll go around the edges with water and make sure (the fire) is completely out so then you end up with a much safer situation here.”