Boil Water Advisory in effect for NAU customers on south end of Amelia Island

A Boil Water Advisory is in effect for Nassau-Amelia Utilities customers until further notice. All of NAU’s customers are on the south end of the island. “High Rise Structures at Amelia Island Plantation are not affected,” according to the notice.

“Nassau-Amelia Utilities experienced a loss of pressure due to a power outage during a weekly generator testing,” according to the notice. “The boil water advisory will remain in effect until bacteriological samples reflect a negative result for coliforms. Results should be back after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 24th. Please continue to boil your water until you are notified to disregard the advisory.”

NAU apologized and added that if you have any questions, contact NAU customer service at (904) 530-6030.