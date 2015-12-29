Body of missing boater found

From our sister publication, the Tribune & Georgian:

Johna Strickland Rush

The body of a missing Kingsland man was found at about 9:45 a.m. Saturday in the St. Marys River near the Interstate 95 bridge.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources staff are investigating the death. An autopsy is scheduled to be done early this week at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Savannah, according to Capt. Bob Lynn, the region supervisor for the DNR Law Enforcement Division.

Jesse Palmer, 57, was reported missing at about 5 p.m. Dec. 21 after he failed to return from a fishing trip. His truck and trailer were found at the blue bridge landing at U.S. 17. His boat was located early Dec. 22 about a half mile east of the bridge.

For days, Georgia Department of Natural Resources staff and Camden and Nassau, Fla., county sheriff’s office deputies searched the water and land and U.S. Coast Guard helicopters searched the marsh by air.

UPDATE 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23 — Crews continue to search in and around the St. Marys River for Palmer. They are using side scan sonar on the river and a Coast Guard helicopter is flying over the area.

Florida and Georgia law enforcement agencies were searching the St. Marys River Tuesday for a missing boater.

“We’re still in a search and rescue mode right now,” said Capt. Bob Lynn, the region supervisor for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division.

Jesse Palmer, 57, of Kingsland was reported missing at about 5 p.m. Monday. Palmer went fishing Monday morning. When he failed to return, family members went looking for him and found his truck and trailer at the blue bridge landing at U.S. 17.

Officers searched all night and located Palmer’s boat in the marsh at about daybreak Tuesday about a half mile east of the bridge, Lynn said. A citizen saw the boat Monday and thought someone was in the marsh hunting hogs. After seeing a story about Palmer on the news, he reported the boat’s whereabouts.

DNR, Camden and Nassau, Fla., county sheriff’s offices were all searching the water by boat and the U.S. Coast Guard was searching the marsh by air Tuesday.