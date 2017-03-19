Body found Sunday morning identified

Nassau County Sheriff’s Office investigators were on the scene of an “undetermined death” Sunday morning at a vacant lot on Nottingham Drive, between South 14th Street and Susan Drive, just south of Sadler Road.

Detective Karl Griner of the NCSO Crime Scene Unit said that the clothed body of a woman, identified on Monday as Heide Drakus, 47, was found beside a dumpster filled with construction debris, appeared to have been there overnight.

Griner said someone in the neighborhood called about the body.

The Medical Examiner’s Office in Jacksonville is examining Drakus to determine the cause of her death.