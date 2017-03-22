Big fire in Bryceville

Nassau Record Publisher and Editor Amanda Ream is gathering information on fire in Bryceville. More information will be posted as I get it.

Bryceville First Baptist Church on US 301 is open to anybody who needs somewhere to go during the evacuation. Diamond D Ranch is willing to accept any animals that need to be moved out of the area.

Approximately 250 acres are currently on fire in Bryceville. Residents in the area of County Road 119 and 121 are urged to evacuate. Nassau County fire rescue, Florida forestry service, Jacksonville Fire-Rescue, Nassau County Sheriff Office and others are on scene doing everything they can to contain the fire. The fire is believed to be moving south to Southwest and the wind is not helping firefighters slow the fire down at this time.

County Road 121 is shut down between County Road 119 and DB Hicks Road due to a very large brush fire. The acreage affected is unknown at this time, but it is very large. According to a post from Nassau Emergency Management, residents are being evacuated.