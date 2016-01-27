Attempted bank robbery in Yulee

A man who bank employees recognized as a customer allegedly tried and failed to rob the Yulee branch of Wells Fargo at 463743 State Road 200 on Tuesday at approximately 3:45 p.m.

According to a report from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect produced a box cutter and what appeared to be a handgun, and placed them on the counter. The suspect then stated to the teller “this is a hold-up.” He eventually picked up the box cutter and handgun and left the bank without receiving any money.

John Anthony Diamond, 58, was arrested shortly after a search by law enforcement officers found a vehicle matching the description of the getaway car in the parking lot of the shopping center at 463688 State Road 200 anchored by Anytime Fitness, Pizza Hut and the UPS Store. Deputies found Diamond inside the UPS Store. A replica flintlock-style pistol and box cutter were located inside his vehicle.

Diamond was booked into the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center on a felony charge of robbery with a weapon.