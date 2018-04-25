Arson suspect arrested

A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after deputies and firefighters responded to a fire at a home in Yulee, according to a news release from Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper.

James Earl Davis, age 74, 85204 Megan St., was charged with arson and resisting arrest without violence and booked into the Nassau County Jail, according to the release.

“At approximately 12:30 AM, NCSO deputies and Nassau County Fire Rescue were notified of a structure fire at 85204 Megan Street in Yulee," the release says.

“When deputies arrived they observed a large utility shed in the rear of the residence on fire with flames shooting up 40 feet high, catching a tree on fire endangering other structures around the residence. There were also propane tanks inside the shed exploding. Deputies quickly made contact with the homeowners to make sure no other individuals were located in the shed area.

“After securing the scene for fire department personnel, deputies interviewed both homeowners to determine how the fire started. A female resident stated that the fire was started by her husband, who had consumed around 27 beers during the day and had been depressed lately.

“When the deputies spoke with the husband they observed his shirt covered in gasoline. Once the suspect was arrested, he became irate and attempted to kick the arresting officers and pointed his finger at them as if he was shooting a gun.”