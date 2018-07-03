Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance main event moved to Saturday due to weather forecast

The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance team has decided to move Sunday's main event to Saturday, March 10, according to a news release. The Concours show will now coincide with Saturday's Cars & Coffee at the Concours presented by Heacock Classic Insurance.

The forecast for Sunday includes rain and lots of it, according to the release.

The new schedule is as follows

Saturday, March 10, Cars & Coffee at the Concours 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 10, Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Other important changes include moving Saturday's Drivers of the IMSA Prototypes Seminar to Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in the Talbot Ballroom, The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island.

Saturday evening's gala is unchanged.

The RM Sotheby's Auction will move to Friday, March 9 at 3 p.m.

All other events and auctions scheduled for Friday and Saturday remain unchanged at this time.

The Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance is among the top automotive events in the world, drawing rare vehicles from collections around the world to The Golf Club of Amelia Island and The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island.

For more information, visit www.ameliaconcours.org.