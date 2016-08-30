Adkins burned, Slay slayed

Two of Nassau County’s most fiercely fought Republican campaigns were not even close, as John Drew easily held off a challenge to his tax collector position from Carlos Slay, and school board member Kathy Burns captured more than two-thirds of the primary vote over state Rep. Janet Adkins for superintendent of schools, according to unofficial results posted Tuesday night on the Supervisor of Elections Office website.

Here are unofficial returns from the Nassau County Supervisor of Elections office website as of press time:

Burns received 10,496 votes, defeating Adkins who received 4,940 votes. Burns will go on to face Libertarian Party candidate Cheryl Reynolds James in the general election.

Drew received 13,745 votes defeating small business-owner Carlos Slay who received 1,402, meaning Drew collected more than 90 percent of the vote. Drew will face write-in candidate John L. McDowell in the general election.

Justin M. Taylor received 6,175 votes, Klynt A. Farmer received 5,732 votes and Joe Zimmerman received 2,545 votes in the race for county commissioner, District 5, being vacated by Walter “Junior” Boatright. Taylor will go on to face write-in candidate Don Tanner in the general election.

The race for Ocean Highway and Port Authority member, District 1, also had three candidates competing in this year’s primary election: Robert “Bob” Sturgess won with 6,228 votes, easily defeating Pat K. Gass (3,680) and Edward T. Coop (3,304). Sturgess will go on to face Democratic candidate Coleman Carnegie Langshaw in the general election.

Voters had a choice between incumbent John A. Crawford and Boatright in the election of Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller. Crawford received 10,874 votes, defeating Boatright who received 7,839 votes.

District 1 County Commissioner Danny Leeper received 13,070 votes (70 percent) holding off a challenge from former Fernandina Beach City Commissioner Sarah Pelican (5,592), and District 3 County Commissioner Pat Edwards (11,644 votes) easily turned back a challenge from Tim Peak (5,828).

District 2 OHPA member Danny Fullwood collected 9,773 votes, defeating challenger Jimmy Dubberly (7,044).

Jonathan Petree (9,991 votes) defeated Tyrone A. Blue (7,326) for the District 5 school board seat being vacated by Burns, who ran for superintendent of Nassau County schools.

In the U.S. Senate race, Nassau County Republicans overwhelmingly chose incumbent Marco Rubio over a host of GOP challengers – Carlos Beruff, Ernie Rivera, and Dwight Mark Anthony Young; a majority of county Democrats picked Patrick Murphy over Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, Alan Grayson, Pam Keith and Reginald Luster; county Libertarians chose Paul Stanton over Augustus Invictus. The winning Republican, Democratic and Libertarian candidates from the primary election will face each other in the general election.

In the race for 4th Congressional District representative, Nassau Republicans easily chose John Rutherford over Stephen J. Kaufman, Edward “Ed” Malin, Bill McClure, Deborah Katz Pueschel, Lake Ray and Hans Tanzler. With no opposition from other parties, the candidate who wins this race will be elected to represent the district in the U.S. House.

County Republicans chose Cord Byrd over Wayne Bunk, Donnie Horner and Sheri Treadwell in the race for District 11 state representative, being vacated by Adkins, who ran for superintendent of schools. With no opposition from other parties, the candidate who wins this race will be elected.

In the race for state attorney for the 4th Judicial Circuit, Republicans had to choose between incumbent Angela Corey, Melissa Nelson and Wes White, and Nelson appeared to win handily. Additionally, in the race for the circuit’s public defender, Republicans appeared to choose between Charlie Cofer over incumbent Matthew “Matt” Shirk.

All voters participated in the races for circuit judges for the 4th Judicial Circuit, Group 9, and Group 25. In the Group 9 race, Bruce R. Anderson won Nassau County over David P. Trotti. In Group 25, incumbent Mark Hulsey was leading his challenger, Gerald L. Wilkerson.

More than 20,000 voters – which is more than a third of the total number of active registered voters in Nassau County – participated in this year’s primary election.

“The turnout has been greater than the 2014 primary (election),” Supervisor of Elections Vicki Cannon said in an interview before the results were announced. “Our total turnout for the 2014 primary was 20 percent, and we ended early voting and vote-by-mail with over 20 percent this year in this election cycle. So today’s Election Day results will bring that up. I would love to say in the 50 percent (range) or greater, but it may just be in the 30s and 40s, but still higher than normal turnout.”