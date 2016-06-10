Access to Amelia Island will close at 6 p.m.

Per Billy Estep, at Nassau County Emergency Management the eastbound lanes onto Amelia Island will be closed at 6p today, Thursday, Oct. 6.

Then early Friday morning they will assess the status of the evacuation off the island to determine when both bridges will close to all traffic.

Dale Martin, city manager of Fernandina Beach sent an email to local media contacts with the following information:

"Please continue to emphasize the need to evacuate. THIS IS CRITICAL. At the current time, public safety personnel and equipment will likely depart the Island tomorrow at the latest. All other City personnel have already been released for evacuation."