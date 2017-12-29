AAA offers free tows for New Year's celebrants who've partied too much

New Year’s Eve can be deadly for those that drive impaired and anyone that might be in their path. AAA and Budweiser want all motorists to plan ahead so everyone can get home safely. That means choosing a Designated Driver, staying where they are celebrating, or arranging for another form of safe transportation whenever anyone celebrates with alcohol.

For those that don’t plan ahead, Tow to Go is available once again as a safety net. New Year’s Eve is the busiest night of the year for the program by far.

For those that don’t plan ahead and need the Tow to Go program, it is available Now through 6 A.M. Tuesday morning, January 2nd. The following guidelines apply:

Tow to Go Service Area Phone Number FL, GA, IA, MI, NE, ND, TN, IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend) and WI (Wausau) (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Tow To Go Guidelines:

Confidential local ride to a safe location within 10 miles

The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home

Free and available to AAA members and non-members

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions

Visit www.AAA.com/TowtoGo for dates and availability throughout 2017

If you are hosting a party, please do so responsibly. Check out the Great Pretenders Party Guide from the Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation to learn more.

Since its inception in 1998, Tow to Go has safely removed more than 24,000 impaired drivers from roads across the Southeast and Midwest. It is designed to be a safety net for motorists who did not plan ahead when drinking away from home on celebratory holidays. It is offered based on the availability of AAA drivers and tow trucks during times of high call volume. Anheuser-Busch Wholesalers have been co-sponsors of the program since its inception in 1998.