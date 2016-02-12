24 arrested in ‘Operation All There’ drug sting
The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 24 individuals and is seeking six more suspects after conducting a four-month drug sting dubbed “Operation All There,” according to an NCSO news release issued Thursday.
“We see the destruction that these illegal narcotics reek on the homes, individuals and families within our communities,” Sheriff Bill Leeper said in the release. “The people who were involved in this operation are not your casual drug user.”
The NCSO Narcotics Division conducted numerous undercover drug operations throughout the county over the past four months. A total of 30 individuals were involved in various drug-related charges during Operation All There. NCSO seized three vehicles – a 2005 Audi A6, a 2004 Ford F-150 and a 2006 Ford Mustang – $8,168.54 in cash, 123.3 grams of marijuana, 145.9 grams of cocaine, 102 pills, 133.1 grams of methamphetamine, 2.8 grams of heroin and 18 sheets of acid, according to the release.
“These are drug dealers and repeat offenders. If we successfully remove the drug dealers and repeat offenders, crime goes down,” Leeper said in the release. “If you have knowledge of someone dealing illegal drugs within Nassau County please let us know.”
Individuals can reach NCSO’s non-emergency line at 225-5174
According to the release, the individuals arrested during Operation All there were:
- Tayrell Emerson Jenkins, 35, Fernandina Beach – sale of cocaine
- Veil Michael Spaulding, 41, Yulee – trafficking in cocaine
- James Murle Terrell, 34, Yulee – possession of meth with intent to sell
- Steven Wade Wells, 43, Yulee – trafficking in meth
- Taryn Leane Culley, 28, Yulee – sale of cocaine
- Michael Brandon Baker, 34, Fernandina Beach – sale of cocaine
- Courtney Cecelia Walker, 25, Yulee – sale of controlled substance
- Sonny John Abercrombie, 40, Fernandina Beach – sale of controlled substance
- Rose Annette Carter, 61, Fernandina Beach – sale of controlled substance
- Sarah Amber Clements, 30, Fernandina Beach – sale of controlled substance
- Clifton James Bremer, 24, Yulee – sale of cocaine
- James Ronald Herndon, 57, Fernandina Beach – sale of cocaine
- Paul Timothy Schaedel, 42, Jacksonville – sale of controlled substance
- Victor Daniel Rhodes Washington, 41, Fernandina Beach – sale of cocaine
- Douglas Alan Sorrells, 32, Jacksonville – sale of heroin
- David Alan Dilallo, 35, Fernandina Beach – sale of controlled substance
- Stephen Malone, 67, Fernandina Beach – sale of marijuana
- Brandi Noel Nelms, 30, Fernandina Beach – sale of controlled substance
- Erika Kenyatta Higdon, 37, Yulee – sale of cocaine
- Emanuel Laquan Carr, 41, Jacksonville – sale of controlled substance
- Travis O’Neal Stephens, 42, Yulee – sale of controlled substance
- Kristin Angeli Colon, 30, Fernandina Beach – sale of cocaine
- Javarius Bradford, 30, Fernandina Beach – possession of marijuana with intent to sell
- Kisa Dawn Knowles, 30, Yulee – sale of meth
According to the release, individuals wanted for outstanding warrants are:
- Onquarius Dalon Swails, 27, Yulee – sale of counterfeit substance
- Kathy Lynne Hawkins, 50, Yulee – sale of meth
- Deborah Elaine Geiger, 35, Fernandina Beach – sale of heroin
- Gabriel Abraham Dewayne Varner, 33, Yulee – sale of controlled substance
- Bobby Edgar Beaty Jr., 29, Jacksonville – sale of a counterfeit
- Reginald Berrod Kimble, 44, Yulee – sale of controlled substance