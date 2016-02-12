24 arrested in ‘Operation All There’ drug sting

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 24 individuals and is seeking six more suspects after conducting a four-month drug sting dubbed “Operation All There,” according to an NCSO news release issued Thursday.

“We see the destruction that these illegal narcotics reek on the homes, individuals and families within our communities,” Sheriff Bill Leeper said in the release. “The people who were involved in this operation are not your casual drug user.”

The NCSO Narcotics Division conducted numerous undercover drug operations throughout the county over the past four months. A total of 30 individuals were involved in various drug-related charges during Operation All There. NCSO seized three vehicles – a 2005 Audi A6, a 2004 Ford F-150 and a 2006 Ford Mustang – $8,168.54 in cash, 123.3 grams of marijuana, 145.9 grams of cocaine, 102 pills, 133.1 grams of methamphetamine, 2.8 grams of heroin and 18 sheets of acid, according to the release.

“These are drug dealers and repeat offenders. If we successfully remove the drug dealers and repeat offenders, crime goes down,” Leeper said in the release. “If you have knowledge of someone dealing illegal drugs within Nassau County please let us know.”

Individuals can reach NCSO’s non-emergency line at 225-5174

According to the release, the individuals arrested during Operation All there were:

Tayrell Emerson Jenkins, 35, Fernandina Beach – sale of cocaine

Veil Michael Spaulding, 41, Yulee – trafficking in cocaine

James Murle Terrell, 34, Yulee – possession of meth with intent to sell

Steven Wade Wells, 43, Yulee – trafficking in meth

Taryn Leane Culley, 28, Yulee – sale of cocaine

Michael Brandon Baker, 34, Fernandina Beach – sale of cocaine

Courtney Cecelia Walker, 25, Yulee – sale of controlled substance

Sonny John Abercrombie, 40, Fernandina Beach – sale of controlled substance

Rose Annette Carter, 61, Fernandina Beach – sale of controlled substance

Sarah Amber Clements, 30, Fernandina Beach – sale of controlled substance

Clifton James Bremer, 24, Yulee – sale of cocaine

James Ronald Herndon, 57, Fernandina Beach – sale of cocaine

Paul Timothy Schaedel, 42, Jacksonville – sale of controlled substance

Victor Daniel Rhodes Washington, 41, Fernandina Beach – sale of cocaine

Douglas Alan Sorrells, 32, Jacksonville – sale of heroin

David Alan Dilallo, 35, Fernandina Beach – sale of controlled substance

Stephen Malone, 67, Fernandina Beach – sale of marijuana

Brandi Noel Nelms, 30, Fernandina Beach – sale of controlled substance

Erika Kenyatta Higdon, 37, Yulee – sale of cocaine

Emanuel Laquan Carr, 41, Jacksonville – sale of controlled substance

Travis O’Neal Stephens, 42, Yulee – sale of controlled substance

Kristin Angeli Colon, 30, Fernandina Beach – sale of cocaine

Javarius Bradford, 30, Fernandina Beach – possession of marijuana with intent to sell

Kisa Dawn Knowles, 30, Yulee – sale of meth

According to the release, individuals wanted for outstanding warrants are: