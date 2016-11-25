2016 holiday scam and recalled toys guide

Fri, 11/25/2016

Attorney General Pam Bondi has released an extensive guide providing Floridians with tips for avoiding charity scams and a list of items recalled by the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission in the past year, including toys, furniture, sporting goods and other home products that may be unsafe for children.

To view the guide, go to myfloridalegal.com/webfiles.nsf/WF/RMAS-AFYMVY/$file/2016HolidayGuideFinal.pdf.

If consumers have any questions about product recalls or any other issue discussed in the guide, they should contact Attorney General Bondi’s fraud hotline at 1-866-9-NO-SCAM, or visit MyFloridaLegal.com.

