2 arrested in Callahan robbery; 3rd suspect at large

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects on Tuesday after a robbery at the Little White House at 542430 U.S. 1 in Callahan, according to Sheriff Bill Leeper.

George Maculey Daniels III, 57, and Heidi Jane Joyner, 34, both from Jacksonville, were traveling in a white Volvo with a third suspect who is still at large when they drove to the Little White House, Leeper wrote in an email on Wednesday.

“Two of the suspects waited in the vehicle as the third suspect went inside the business and demanded money from the cash register while holding a knife. The suspect then returned to the vehicle and all three suspects fled on U.S. 1.

A deputy observed the vehicle at S.R. 200 and Gressman Road and followed the vehicle as it turned onto Pittman Road. The vehicle stopped and all three suspects fled on foot into the woods. After a foot pursuit two of the suspects were captured and arrested for robbery. The third suspect is still at-large,” Leeper wrote. “An arrest warrant for robbery has been issued for Robert D. Bennett, 55, from Hilliard.”