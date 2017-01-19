Supercars coming to Amelia Island

Gooding & Company has announced that four outstanding Porsches from a private collection will be offered at the company’s Amelia Island Auction on March 10. A special preview of this collection during Gooding & Company’s Scottsdale Auctions began Jan. 18, according to a news release.

“We are honored to present these four exciting Porsche supercars from a private collection at our Amelia Island Auction. These cars represent a brilliant collaboration between Porsche’s Exclusive and Motorsport departments, combining state-of-the-art performance technology with bespoke features,” said David Brynan, senior specialist at Gooding & Company, in the release. “All of these Porsches are historically important, limited-production models and each example is truly the best of the best. These offerings are exceptionally high quality, with special features, the most desirable options, and are impeccably presented.”

Pictured above, the Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion is the only model ever offered from the factory as a race car first and then homologated for road use, according to Gooding & Company. The 911 GT1 race cars delivered remarkable results in motorsport, including a class and overall win at the 1998 24 Hours of Le Mans. Only 20 911 GT1 Strassenversions (street versions) were built for road use, and all were presold to Porsche’s top VIP clients, making them virtually unattainable. With over 530 hp, the GT1 Strassenversion offered world-class performance and featured spectacular aerodynamic bodywork built from exotic composite materials. Delivered new in Germany, this 911 GT1 is finished in its original Arctic Silver Metallic livery and has less than 5,000 miles from new. Porsche GT1s seldom come up for public auction, and service records, books, original tools and a Porsche Certificate of Authenticity accompany the sale. This will be a rare opportunity for collectors to own the ultimate road-going Porsche supercar.