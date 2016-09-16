Eight Flags Jeep Club to support statewide Back the Blue convoy

Eight Flags Jeep Club will lead a convoy of Jeeps from Nassau County in support of Florida law enforcement and first responders on Saturday, Sept. 17.

All Jeep owners are welcome, even those who are not part of a Jeep club. The convoy will meet at the Raceway gas station at Interstate 95 and A1A/S.R. 200 at 8 a.m. and drive as a group to the Jacksonville Automotive Museum, 9501 Arlington Expressway, where the Nassau Jeeps will meet up with other Jeeps in join the Northeast Florida convoy, hosted by the River City Jeep Club. Then the Northeast Florida convoy will proceed to the final destination in Daytona Beach, Bruce Rossmeyer’s Destination Daytona Harley-Davidson. This is the final meeting place for all other “Back the Blue” convoys from throughout Florida.

Live music, raffles, 50/50, RTI ramp and more. Bring your CB radio and have a full tank of gas. $5 general parking fee.

Eight Flags Jeep Club is sponsored by Rick Keffer Dodge Chrysler Jeep and currently has 100 members from throughout Nassau, Camden and Duval counties.

The Back the Blue event is a statewide show of support for law enforcement and first responders and is open to anyone who feels a strong appreciation for law enforcement officers.

For more information, go to www.eightflagsjeep.com and www.backthebluefl.com.