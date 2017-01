Don't worry, we're happy

Coastal Living magazine announced today their “Top Ten Happiest Seaside Towns in America 2017” and Fernandina is right up there.

In ranked order:

#1 Grand Haven, Michigan

#2 Orleans, Massachusetts

#3 Sarasota, Florida

#4 Fernandina Beach, Florida

#5 Langley, Washington

#6 Cape May, New Jersey

#7 Hilton Head, South Carolina

#8 Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

#9 Dana Point, California

#10 Camden, Maine