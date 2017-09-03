Concours d'Elegance main event moved to Saturday

The threat of inclement weather has moved the main Concours d’Elegance event up to Saturday. It was originally scheduled for Sunday.

According to a news release issued Thursday morning by Chris Brewer, the director of public relations for Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, “Even in the best case scenario, the forecast for Sunday’s scheduled Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance includes rain and lots of it. With a 100 percent chance of heavy precipitation forecast for Sunday and a sunshine-filled Saturday in the mix, Bill Warner and his team have chosen to move Sunday’s award-winning Concours to Saturday. The Concours show will now coincide with Saturday’s Cars & Coffee at the Concours presented by Heacock Classic Insurance.”

The Concours main event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Cars & Coffee at the Concours will remain at the originally scheduled time of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Golf Club of Amelia Island.

Another important changes include moving Saturday’s Legends of the Leaping Car – Jaguar Racing Driver’s Seminar will move to Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in the Talbot Ballroom, The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. It was originally scheduled for Saturday at the same time.

See full details of the schedule in Friday's News-Leader. The News-Leader made changes with the latest known information as of press time for the At Your Leisure Section, which was Thursday morning.

Two-time winner of the prestigious Internation-al Historic Motoring Awards, “The Amelia” features more than 300 rare vehicles from seldom-seen private collections around the world at The Golf Club of Amelia Island and The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. it has become the centerpiece of an island-wide, weeklong celebration known as Amelia Concours Week (March 9-19).

A complete schedule of Concours Week events, activities and special offers from many of the island’s award-winning hotels, resorts and inns can be found at AmeliaConcoursWeek.com.

The 2017 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance (March 10-12) will honor four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser Sr. and celebrate the Jaguar D-Type, along with streamliners, the Cars of Marmon, Brumos Racing, Japanese Power, and the Cars of the Movies. In addition, the three-day event includes a thrilling assortment of live and silent auctions, ride and drive experiences, road tours, book signings, seminars, luxury car displays, automobilia vendors, and gala dinners and cocktail receptions.

Other signature Concours Week events include the Amelia Island Vintage Gran Prix (March 16-19), recalling the heyday of American road racing, as well as auctions by Gooding & Company (Friday), showcasing a curated lineup of cars that always invites spirited bidding in a setting of southern elegance.

The Festivals of Speed kicks off with a luxury lifestyle cocktail reception tonight and continues Saturday with an array of vintage and contemporary vehicles of all makes and models, and offers the opportunity to view some of the world’s most exotic supercars, custom motorcycles, watercraft, and other extraordinary vehicles.

New this year, the Porsche Club of America welcomes all Porsche clubs, owners and enthusiasts to the first Werks Reunion at the Omni Amelia Island Plantation (Friday), an event focused on camaraderie rather than competition. An impressive array of Porsches will be on display at this free-to-spectators event, from rare classics to current models and everything in between. Owners can choose to display their cherished car in model-specific Porsche Corrals or enter the Porsche Judged Field and compete to win in more than 20 prize categories.

For more information, visit AmeliaConcoursWeek.com.